MPD investigating deadly shooting in South Memphis

MPD investigating deadly shooting in South Memphis
No further information is available at this time.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 3, 2019 at 2:09 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 2:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is in search of a suspect connected to a deadly overnight shooting in a residential area near East Mallory Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene on East Dempster Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. to find a man lying unconscious in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is believed to have possibly left the scene in a red car.

This is ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.