MPD investigating deadly shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is in search of a suspect connected to a deadly overnight shooting in a residential area near East Mallory Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene on East Dempster Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. to find a man lying unconscious in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect is believed to have possibly left the scene in a red car.
This is ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.
