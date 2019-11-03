Warming trend the next few days

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely and highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows falling into the low to mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.