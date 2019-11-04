Affidavit: Suspected heroin user injures 2 police officers in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man suspected of using heroin injured two police officers in a crash Sunday afternoon.
Officers parked a squad car in a median at I-240 North, near Jackson Avenue, while assisting another motorist that had broken down.
That’s when police say 34-year-old Jason Adams drove off the road into the median and hit the patrol car injuring both officers.
When the officers approached Adams, they noticed his eyes were red and his pupils were very small. He was unsteady on his feet, incoherent, constantly falling asleep and confused of what happened.
Officers suspected he was under the influence of drugs and placed him into custody.
Adams and the two officers were taken to Regional One, where he admitted to a nurse that he had been using heroin.
He faces charges including DUI, reckless driving and public intoxication.
