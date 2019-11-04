Ark. police offering car seat checks for road safety

JONESBORO, Ark. (WMC) - As road conditions change with the weather authorities across the Mid South want to make sure your kids are safe while traveling the roads.
Jonesboro police spent this past weekend making sure drivers had car seats installed correctly. New car seats where also given to those who needed them.
Police say the biggest issue they see when it comes to safety is hand me down car seats.
“A lot of times, buying them used at yard sales and that kind of thing. They don’t know if its been in a wreck. If a car seat is ever involved wreck, you should replace it because you don’t know if its been damaged or not.”
Jonesboro police say they offer free car seat checks at their police station at any time.
