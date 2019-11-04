Arkansas reports first death linked to flu this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Health Department has reported the first death linked to the flu this season.
Information released by the AHD says the person who died is believed to be between the ages of 45 and 64 years old.
Nearly 500 positive flu tests have been reported to the health department since September of this year. Approximately 110 of those were reported just last week. In 2018 positive flu reports were on the rise, hitting 3,100 reports between Sept. 30, 2018 and January 2019.
During the 2018 flue season the state reported 14 flu related deaths for the year.
