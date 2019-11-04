City Watch Alert issued for missing 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Police say Grace Ann Morris was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, near Jackson Avenue and Hollywood Street.
Morris, who was reported missing by her mother, has a diagnosed mental condition which she takes medicine for.
She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with blue sleeves and Snoopy on the front, dark blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
If you have any information, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
Grace Ann Morris was also reported missing back in September of this year and was located safely.
