City Watch Alert issued for missing 12-year-old (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 3, 2019 at 11:34 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 11:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Grace Ann Morris was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, near Jackson Avenue and Hollywood Street.

Morris, who was reported missing by her mother, has a diagnosed mental condition which she takes medicine for.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with blue sleeves and Snoopy on the front, dark blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

Grace Ann Morris was also reported missing back in September of this year and was located safely.

