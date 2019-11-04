A little warmer this afternoon

Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds becoming northeast at 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Highs will be in the lower 60s tomorrow with clouds through midday and maybe a stray shower, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Sunshine should break out in the afternoon. Lows will be in the 40s Tuesday night with a clearing sky.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds by sunset. Highs will reach the upper 60s. Clouds will thicken up Wednesday night with lows in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: A cold front will also deliver our next chance for rain during the day. Scattered showers or a stray storm will be likely beginning on Thursday morning and lasting through early evening. Rain will move out by 9 pm Thursday. Highs will reach upper 50s. Low temperatures will drop to the 30s on Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Clouds could linger early then partly cloudy with highs only in the 40s.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool over the weekend with highs in the lower 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. We are not expecting any rain to impact weekend plans.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.