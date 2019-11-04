Local pro marijuana activist dies in Shelby County Jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Self-proclaimed “kingpin” Thorne Peters has died while in custody at Shelby County Jail.
A spokesperson with the Shelby County Government says that inmate Thorne Peters was found unresponsive in his cell by correction officers on Sunday.
His body was taken to the medical examiners office to determine cause and manner of death.
Peters was serving a four year sentence for possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony and possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, deliver and sell. He was scheduled to be released in December 2021.
Officials say Peters was housed in an minimum security individual cell alone.
The Shelby County Sheriffs Office has taken the lead on this investigation.
