MPD: 2 injured in Highway 14 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left two injured just after 11 p.m. at an intersection near Levi Road and South Third Street.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to an aggravated assault near the intersection where they located a vehicle that had pulled into a wooded area.
Police say one of the people in the vehicle said they were traveling in the far left lane near Churches Chicken when the gun fire began. The shooting reportedly stopped at the intersection of Levi and Third.
The driver of the vehicle was shot in the back and the backseat passenger was shot in the arm.
Both victims were taken to the hospital -- one in critical condition, the other non-critical.
No additional information is available at this time.
