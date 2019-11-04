MPD: Man carjacked at gunpoint, police find vehicle shortly after

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrived on the scene of a carjacking Sunday night after a man was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint on Macon Road around 9 p.m.
Police say the victim reported that a small sedan pulled behind him while at a stop light on Macon Road and North Graham Street. A black male allegedly got out of the vehicle and approached the driver’s side window with a gun demanding the victim to get out of the car.
The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle heading west bound on Macon. The vehicle was later seen at Crown Market near Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road just after 9 p.m. but police were unable to catch the suspect before taking off again.
Around 9:30 p.m. the vehicle was found unoccupied and running on Truman Avenue.
The victim advised police that there were no missing items or damages to the vehicle.
There were no injuries reported in this incident.
