Police investigating after possible carjacking leads to fatal shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting in which a carjacking suspect was killed.
Officers say the victim of the carjacking confronted the suspect and the suspect opened fire.
The carjacking victim returned fire and later a 17-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital.
Memphis Police say the carjacking attempt happened in front of the Super Smokers Shop on Appling Road and ended in a shootout.
According to a police report, a man got out of an SUV in the parking lot and attempted to steal a car. When the owner of the car came out of the smoke shop and confronted the suspect, he started shooting at him.
Investigators say the owner of the car shot back and that’s when the suspects in the SUV drove off.
“I mean, it’s crazy because anytime something like this happens close to home, you're like wow. Of course, in a big city you're never immune to crime, you just never know how close it really is to you,” said Donald Andrews, neighbor.
While police responded, they learned a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital by two men in an SUV. He later died.
“You put yourself in a situation where nothing good can come out of that,” said Andrews.
Lisa Whitfield lives nearby and has three sons.
“Just to make a decision to do something like that, that's unfortunate. And also to lose a life in the process, because there's just so much of that going on now and I just worry about my boys,” said Whitfield.
Hearing about this incident, she says her heart goes out to the family of the young man who lost his life.
“My heart goes out to that mother because I've never been there before. And I can't begin to explain how that will feel. But just to lose someone and it's someone you birthed into this world, I can understand that you know it's tragic and it's unfortunate,” said Whitfield.
No one has been arrested in connection to this shooting.
It is still being investigated to determine if the owner of the car being stolen acted in self-defense.
