Shelby County Commission voting to secure storm recovery funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will take the next step in providing funding for storm recovery after an EF-1 tornado ripped through the Parkway Village area two weeks ago leaving hundreds of families displaced.
The county commission quickly agreed on the sum of $166,500 for storm recovery, but today the commission will take the needed steps to allocate that funding.
Today the Shelby County Commission will vote on a resolution to ammend the 2020 Operating Budget.
According to the resolution, the $166,500 will be a $150,000 expenditure from the general fund balance and a reallocation of $16,500 from the Emergency Management storm damage fund.
The sum will go to the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office for storm damage repairs.
