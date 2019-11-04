Shelby County narcotics officers cleared in shooting death of drug suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two narcotics officers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have been cleared in the shooting death of a drug suspect.
The case involved the death of 40-year-old Jason Hill.
On Feb. 7, members of the SCSO’s Narcotic’s Division went to the Garden Tree Hotels on Shelby Oaks Drive near Sycamore View Road to serve Hill with warrants for drug trafficking. The district attorney’s office says officers saw Hill walking from the hotel to a vehicle in the parking lot, and when they tried to arrest him Hill started shooting.
The DA’s office says two officers returned fire, hitting Hill multiple times and killing him. Investigators found a handgun near Hill’s body and a second in his waistband.
Toxicology tests showed he had amphetamine, methamphetamine and alprazolam in his system, according to prosecutors. Officers were not wearing body cameras but part of the incident was captured on hotel security cameras.
After a TBI investigation, the district attorney’s office determined the officers acted with legal justification when they returned fire, killing Hill.
The DA’s office has made the redacted TBI report and video available for viewing.
