Spotty shower possible on Tuesday

By Sagay Galindo | November 4, 2019 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 4:59 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -New data coming suggests that there could be a few drops of rain on Tuesday morning as a weak front moves into the Mid-South. The more substantial rain is still expected on Thursday as a stronger more potent front arrives. Chances of rain Tuesday are low and most will not see any rain but it’s not out of the question that a few spots will have to dodge some raindrops. Let’s look at the timing of when a few showers could fall.

Futurecast showers
By the afternoon any showers that developed will diminish and clouds will gradually diminish by late afternoon.

Noon Futurecast
A lot more locales will see rain on Thursday. Rain will become more widespread Thursday with scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm through afternoon and will continue into the evening.

Long Range Future
Right now Friday looks dry but it will be colder and we may hang on to lingering clouds.

