Spotty shower possible on Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -New data coming suggests that there could be a few drops of rain on Tuesday morning as a weak front moves into the Mid-South. The more substantial rain is still expected on Thursday as a stronger more potent front arrives. Chances of rain Tuesday are low and most will not see any rain but it’s not out of the question that a few spots will have to dodge some raindrops. Let’s look at the timing of when a few showers could fall.