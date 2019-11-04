Spotty shower possible on Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -New data coming suggests that there could be a few drops of rain on Tuesday morning as a weak front moves into the Mid-South. The more substantial rain is still expected on Thursday as a stronger more potent front arrives. Chances of rain Tuesday are low and most will not see any rain but it’s not out of the question that a few spots will have to dodge some raindrops. Let’s look at the timing of when a few showers could fall.
By the afternoon any showers that developed will diminish and clouds will gradually diminish by late afternoon.
A lot more locales will see rain on Thursday. Rain will become more widespread Thursday with scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm through afternoon and will continue into the evening.
Right now Friday looks dry but it will be colder and we may hang on to lingering clouds.
