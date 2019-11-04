Surveillance video captures white supremacist group at Emmet Till memorial

SUMMER, Miss. (WMC) - After vandalism and the replacement of the Emmet Till memorial, a security camera caught a white supremacist group filming a video in front of the memorial in Sumner, Mississippi last weekend.
The memorial was rededicated on Oct. 19 -- this time with a new surveillance system, which officials say captured the group on Saturday.
Video posted to the memorial's Facebook's page shows a group of people standing in front of the memorial, carrying a white nationalist flag that authorities say is connected to a neo-Confederate organization.
Memorial officials say it appears the group was trying to make a propaganda video. They say one man can be heard identifying the memorial as representing the civil rights movement for black people. He then asks where are all the white people.
In another clip, the group can be seen running to their cars after sirens go off -- that's another new security feature.
Emmett Till was just 14 years old when he was abducted, tortured and murdered by two white men in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. His body was found days later in the Tallahatchie River.
Signs memorializing Till have been vandalized and shot up several times since 2007. That’s why the new memorial is bulletproof.
Since Saturday’s incident, the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office has been keeping an eye on the memorial’s surveillance video.
