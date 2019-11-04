4 teens charged in deadly crime spree to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teens facing first-degree murder charges and other felonies are set to appear in court Monday following their involvement in a murderous crime spree in 2018.
This crime spree in question happened over a 12-day span in the Berclair neighborhood. And just a few days before Thanksgiving last year, investigators say the four teens shot and killed a woman just blocks from her home.
Djuantay Jacocks, 19, 18-year-old Jason Poole and Mardavis Thomas and Jaylon Causey both 17 years old were arrested and indicted by a grand jury for the crimes.
They're all facing first-degree murder charges in the death of 49-year-old Belinda Humphrey.
Investigators say Humphreys was shot to death during a carjacking at Ozan and Truman.
Another man said he was robbed by the four. He told WMC Action News 5 he was sitting in his truck when he heard knocks at his windows and saw two guns pointed at him.
All four were arrested in November 2018, but the indictment was just recently announced.
We went back to one of those surviving victims and asked if he wanted to talk to us after the announcement of the indictment -- he declined fearing retaliation.
The four charged are expected in court later this morning.
