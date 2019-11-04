Temperatures on the rise, a few dry days

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will remain mild over the next few days. Highs will be in the lower 60s tomorrow and upper 60s on Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s at the beginning of the week. However, a cold front will deliver another blast of cold air at the end of the week. This front will also deliver our next chance for rain and storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely beginning on Thursday morning and lasting through early evening. Rain will move out by 9 pm Thursday, so sunshine will return Friday. One to two inches of rain is expected with this system. Low temperatures will drop to the 30s on Thursday night and highs will only be in the upper 40s on Friday.