Temperatures on the rise, a few dry days

It’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. With sunshine and a south wind, temperatures will warm to the lower 60s this afternoon. There will be more clouds overnight, which will keep temperatures stunted in the mid 40s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 64. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 46. Winds becoming northeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will remain mild over the next few days. Highs will be in the lower 60s tomorrow and upper 60s on Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s at the beginning of the week. However, a cold front will deliver another blast of cold air at the end of the week. This front will also deliver our next chance for rain and storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely beginning on Thursday morning and lasting through early evening. Rain will move out by 9 pm Thursday, so sunshine will return Friday. One to two inches of rain is expected with this system. Low temperatures will drop to the 30s on Thursday night and highs will only be in the upper 40s on Friday.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool over the weekend with highs in the lower 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. We are not expecting any rain to impact weekend plans.
