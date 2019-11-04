THP: Driver in wrong-way crash that killed 3 kids was legally intoxicated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Toxicology results show a woman who died in a wrong-way crash last month on I-269 along with three young children was legally intoxicated, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
A THP spokesperson tells WMC Action News 5 that Latricia Taylor’s blood alcohol content was .175, more than twice the legal limit.
THP says Taylor was driving the wrong way on the interstate near Highway 57 in Fayette County when she crashed head-on into a semi. The crash killed Taylor, her 9-year-old son, a 7-eyar-old nephew and a 3-year-old niece.
According to the accident report, neither Taylor nor the children were wearing seat belts or child restraints.
At the start of the investigation, a THP spokesperson said troopers found evidence of alcohol possession at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured. THP says he had a .0 BAC at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
