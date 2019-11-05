Argument at Memphis gas station leads to shots fired; police looking for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly fired multiple shots at someone during an verbal argument.
Police say on September 21st, officers responded to the BP Gas Station at the corner of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Sycamore View Road in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, victim stated he was arguing with men inside the store. The victim says that the two suspects left the store and walked to the tree line, south of the business.
When the victim left, the suspects fired between four and five rounds at him. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
The victim was not injured.
Anyone with information on this incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274
