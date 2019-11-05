Awards abound for Tigers football post College GameDay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Euphoria surrounding the Memphis Tigers Football team’s win over SMU Saturday is the gift that keeps on giving for the U of M.
The Tigers are named National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America for downing the then 15th ranked Mustangs 54 to 48 before a sold out crowd at the Liberty Bowl.
Quarterback Brady White earns two recognitions, getting a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 List, and the Manning Award 8 Stars of the Week for his 350 yard, three touchdown effort.
Antonio Gibson is the AAC’s Offensive Player of the Week, all he did was set a school record with 387 total yards rushing receiving and returning kicks, scoring touchdowns in each category.
And Riley Patterson is the AAC Special Teams of the Week with four field goals, including a 50 yarder, plus perfect on all 6 extra points against the Ponies.
