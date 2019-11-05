City of Memphis says annual Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless is back on after outpouring of support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day after committee members said the 35th Annual Memphis Thanksgiving Day Dinner was canceled, the City of Memphis says the meal is back on thanks to an outpouring of generosity.
The event was canceled in part because of renovations at the Cook Convention Center where the meal is served to Memphis’ homeless every year.
Not even 24 hours later, the City says community members offered solutions to ensure the event would go on. The City of Memphis’ Twitter account announced the news Tuesday morning.
In previous years, the event has offered much more than food, including blood pressure testing, on-site counselors, flu shots and clothing donations.
A venue has yet to be announced, but the committee says more details are coming soon.
