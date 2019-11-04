Cold front tonight & another later this week keeping temps chilly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds Wind: Calm Low: 48
TUESDAY: Clouds Early Wind: NE 5 High: 61
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 44
THIS WEEK: A very slight chance of a stray shower is possible along and west of the Mississippi River late tonight with clouds lingering for the early part of the day and then clearing by late afternoon and evening. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s with lows falling into the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s along with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
