Covington police investigating deadly stabbing, 1 in custody

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is investigating a stabbing following the death of a 28-year-old man.
Officers responded to a domestic violence complaint with a possible stabbing victim on the scene. Danny Wakefield was found unconscious with a stab wound to the chest, according to CPD.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say detectives have one person in custody in connection to this case.
There are no charges filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
