Election Day is here, polls opening soon for Mississippi general election voting

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - It’s Election Day in Mississippi and polls are set to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The most recent poll shows candidates for the gubernatorial race neck and neck.
The latest poll released at the end of October shows Republican Tate Reeves with a three point lead on Democrat Jim Hood, but it falls in the margin of error.
Reeves has been getting big names from Washington to campaign for him up until the very end. Monday Vice President Mike Pence was in Biloxi.
And on Friday President Trump was in Tupelo with Reeves, which is part of Reeves’ campaign strategy to capitalize on national politics. Whereas Hood has tried to distance himself from Washington, emphasizing state issues.
President Trump even mentioned how close the race is during his visit last week.
But on the last full day of campaigning before Election Day both Reeves and Hood were emphasizing voter turnout.
“So many of the Republicans have encouraged me to run and many of them continue,” said Hood. “I think a lot of them will go in there and vote quietly and vote for me. They want to see change in Mississippi.”
“Turnout is going to be critical tomorrow a big turnout with lots of conservatives and lots of republicans voting is good for republicans good for conservatives good for our campaign," said Reeves.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Other candidates statewide will appear on the ballot like Attorney General and Lt. governor.
We will have team coverage in Jackson as the results roll in.
