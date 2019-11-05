Grizzlies fall to Rockets as Harden outduels Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA was back at center stage Monday night here in Memphis as the Grizzlies hosted the Houston Rockets at FedExForum.
Griz Forward Jeran Jackson, Jr., was outafter bumping knees with the Suns Aaron Baynes in Memphis’ loss to the Suns Saturday night. He’s expected to be back later this week.
And no Russell Westbrook for the Rockets. He was given the day off for maintenance.
Once again, Griz top rookie Ja Morant puts on a show for the Hometown fans. From hard drives, to sweet dishes for alley oops and 3 pointers, to doing it himself from downtown and at the rim, 23 points for Morant.
Problem is, the Rockets have James Harden. If you touch him, it’s a foul, if you don’t it’s an open look. Harden brought 44 points for the rockets.
The Grizzlies ran a close game throughout, but the Rockets went on to win it. The final score was 107 to 100 as Memphis is hit with a barrage of technical fouls for complaining about calls as the game winds down.
Grizzlies close homestand Wednesday against the Timberwolves at FedExForum.
