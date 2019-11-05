International relief organization offers recovery efforts in McNairy County following storm

MACNAIRY, Tenn. (WMC) - Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization, has set up in McNairy County and is offering services to those affected by a storm that killed one man and left homes severely damaged.
The organization is accepting requests to remove fallen trees and other debris and temporary roof patching.
If you are in need of assistance contact the Disaster Relief Unit at 731-412-7960. The unit is located at Love and Truth Church on 440 Highway 64E in Adamsville.
The organization does not charge for their services and welcomes all volunteers.
