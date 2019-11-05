Memphis company donates more than 300 sports balls to school that lost recess equipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When a Memphis elementary school’s recess equipment was stolen, a local business owner stepped up in a big way.
On Tuesday, Kent Ritchey, president of Landers Auto Group, donated more than 300 basketballs, footballs and soccer balls to Wells Station Elementary. The school’s storage unit was the target of a break-in over the summer.
Landers Auto Group partnered with the Mid-South American Heart Association for the second Drive for Youth Sports campaign, collecting and purchasing the sports balls.
“Whether it’s donating sports equipment to students, hosting CPR trainings or promoting women’s health, the American Heart Association is devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke," said Ritchey. “We couldn’t be more proud to support this cause.”
Ritchey, chair of the 2020 Heart Ball, is spearheading the Heart Ball Executive Leadership Team in their mission to end cardiovascular disease and childhood obesity.
The American Heart Association recommends at least 60 minutes per day of moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity for children. The donation will help students at Wells Station Elementary get the daily recommendations for physical activity to lead a healthy life.
“We are honored to work with Mr. Ritchey and the Landers team to make this donation happen and help the students at Wells Station get the recommended amount of physical activity to lead a healthy life,” said Nichole Epson, Heart Ball director for the Mid-South American Heart Association. “This donation is truly our mission in motion and one of (the) ways our Heart Ball team is making a meaningful impact in our community.”
