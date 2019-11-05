Memphis councilmen face tough challenges in runoff elections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final week of early voting in the Memphis runoff election and voters must decide who will sit in two seats on the Memphis City Council.
It could be an uphill climb for two incumbents, according to WMC Political Analyst Michael Nelson.
In District 1, which covers the Raleigh area, incumbent Councilman Sherman Greer is facing Rhonda Logan, the director of the Raleigh Community Development Corporation.
Logan was just one council vote shy of being appointed to the position last year and fell just short of winning the seat outright in last month's election.
"I think Rhonda Logan is probably the favorite in District 1," said Nelson.
Nelson says because Greer was appointed to the seat, he may not have the political organization in place to overcome Logan's challenge.
“She has a pretty strong grassroots organization and never having been elected to the city council, Sherman Greer really doesn’t have that to the same extent,” said Nelson.
In District 7, which covers parts of downtown, North Memphis and Frayser, Councilman Berlin Boyd may face an even tougher challenge from Michalyn Easter-Thomas.
Easter-Thomas picked up endorsements from the other candidates who ran for the seat in October.
Together, they held Boyd to just 30 percent of the vote, far short of the majority he needed to win re-election.
"Boyd's big hope I think is that turnout is way low. Otherwise, I think he is very much the underdog in his bid for re-election," said Nelson.
Early voting ends Saturday.
The runoff election is Thursday, Nov. 14.
Locations available for early voting:
- Shelby County Office Building (Hours: 9-5; Closed Saturday) 157 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN
- Bellevue Baptist Church (Hours: Weekdays 11-7; Saturday 8-4) 2000 Appling Rd, Cordova, TN
- Bellevue Frayser (Hours: Weekdays 11-7; Saturday 8-4) 3759 N. Watkins, Memphis, TN
- Berclair Church of Christ (Hours: Weekdays 11-7; Saturday 8-4) 4536 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN
- Dave Wells Community Center (Hours: Weekdays 11-7; Saturday 8-4) 915 Chelsea Ave, Memphis, TN
- Raleigh United Methodist Church (Hours: Weekdays 11-7; Saturday 8-4) 3295 Powers Rd, Memphis, TN
