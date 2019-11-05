Memphis man faces years in federal prison for armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man faces nearly 12 years in federal prison for the alleged armed robbery of an O’Reilly Auto Parts back in May of 2018 that was caught on surveillance video.
Demarius Jones, 39, is charged with committing robbery affecting interstate commerce and using/carrying a firearm during a violent crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He pled guilty in federal court to both counts in July 2019.
On May 31, 2018 around 5 p.m. Jones allegedly went into the auto parts store as a customer and asked for a brake caliper and rotors. He attempted to take the items from the employee and leave the store without paying, but he was unsuccessful.
Attorney D. Michael Dunavant says, Jones returned to the store that same day with a firearm. He allegedly pointed the gun at the employees and demanded the cash from the register and the items he’d attempted to steal earlier.
He left the store with a total of $569.55 in cash and auto parts.
Following his sentencing he will spend three years under supervised release. Jones will not have an opportunity for parole.
