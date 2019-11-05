Memphis Thanksgiving Day Dinner for the homeless canceled for 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The City of Memphis Thanksgiving Day Dinner for the homeless has been canceled for 2019.
The city announced the cancellation on its website Monday, attributing it to renovations at the Convention Center.
Event organizer Earl Sayles says it’s disappointment but promises the dinner will be back next year.
Read the city’s full statement below.
The 35th Annual Memphis Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry has been canceled at the Memphis Cook Convention Center for this year.
Because of the extensive renovation work being done to upgrade and improve the Convention Center, it would provide great logistical challenges both inside and out thus hampering our ability to provide the wonderful level of service our community has been accustomed to in years past.
Event organizer Earl Sayles and the Thanksgiving Dinner Committee agree this is disappointing, however, the future of the event next year is certain. “We thank the City of Memphis and the Cook for the coordinated cooperation they have given for more than thirty years to take care and give back to the less fortunate population in hosting this wonderful event. We look forward to coming back home in 2020 to a bigger and better Cook Convention Center”.
This annual event is sponsored by the Memphis Thanksgiving Committee, The City of Memphis, the CCC along with several local businesses to provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal and services to those less fortunate in the greater Memphis area.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.