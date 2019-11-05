Mid-South states fall short on March of Dimes preterm birth rate report card

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report from the March of Dimes shows high premature birth rates in the Mid-South. This year the organization is shining a light on the maternal and infant health crisis our country faces.
The 2019 report card grades Tennessee with a D. Mississippi and Arkansas both received F’s.
Tennessee’s preterm birth rate is 11 percent over all but Shelby County got an F with a preterm birth rate just over 12 percent. However, the study shows Shelby County’s score did improved since last year’s report.
Mississippi’s preterm birth rate even higher than Tennessee comes in at just over 14 percent.
DeSoto County got a "D" grade with the preterm birth rate at 10.5 percent -- worse than 2017 according to March of Dimes.
The birth rate in Craighead County in Arkansas worsened since last year’s report card was released.
to read the full report.
