MLGW to propose 2020 rate hikes in mission to upgrade grid infrastructure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is asking for more rate hikes after the utility company got almost nothing of what it asked for in prior rate increase proposal.
Tuesday, the Memphis City Council will discuss a few resolutions detailing rate increase proposals. One proposal is asking for a 15 percent increase in water rates.
You may have noticed a water rate increase earlier this year after the council approved a 3 percent increase, but denied gas and electric rate hikes. At the time MLGW said it was possible they would come back to council to ask for more increases.
Here’s what the current proposal looks like -- MLGW wants to do a three year increase in water and electric starting in July 2020.
At that time, the utility company wants to raise rates by 15 percent for water and electric by 4.2 percent .
Its proposing its first gas rate hike in 2022 asking for a 2 percent increase.
No final decision will be made about Tuesday’s proposal. You may remember the last discussion and final vote of the previous rate hike proposal took months.
All this is part of MLGW’s mission to upgrade grid infrastructure.
