More clouds, tracking rain chances

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy, but south winds will put highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday. Our next chance for heavy rain will be when a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely beginning on Thursday morning and lasting through early evening. Rain will move out by 9 p.m. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday. This means that afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s. Lows will drop to the 20s and 30s that night. It will be frigid on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s area wide.