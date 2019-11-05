More clouds, tracking rain chances

We are waking up to cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s. A stray shower will be possible this morning before 9 a.m. but most of the area will remain dry. It will be slightly cooler today with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will be stubborn, so we likely won’t see any clearing until late in the day. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 61. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 44. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy, but south winds will put highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday. Our next chance for heavy rain will be when a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely beginning on Thursday morning and lasting through early evening. Rain will move out by 9 p.m. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday. This means that afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s. Lows will drop to the 20s and 30s that night. It will be frigid on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s area wide.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool over the weekend with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. We are not expecting any rain to impact weekend plans. Another cold front could drop temperatures even more at the start of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.