“No Confidence” vote for Shelby County Corrections Director

It reached a fever pitch last week when retired corrections officer Gerald Green presented Shelby County commissioners in committee with documents, photos and video from a private investigator showing Alexander lived outside Shelby County in Tipton County . If true, that’s a violation of the county's charter. “The guy needs to go because he violated the law,” said Green. Green was back Tuesday along with a current corrections officer to address Commissioners who said Alexander is not fit to lead. “I guess people get in a position of power. They don't know how to talk to people, disrespect people,” said Green. “They still have policies in place, but it doesn't apply to certain ones. It's not fair,” In the vote of no confidence resolution it cites his "alleged lack of compliance with the county's charter" and " his alleged lack of diplomacy, motivation and team building skills" and that the time is ripe for new leadership.