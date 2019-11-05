Police: Buffalo Wild Wings employee shoots at customer and restaurant as he drives away

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Police in Oxford, Mississippi say an employee at Buffalo Wild Wings took aim at a customer, firing multiple gunshots outside the restaurant.
Officers responded to the restaurant’s panic alarm around 2 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they discovered shots were fired outside.
Police say 22-year-old Bobby Parks, who is an employee at Buffalo Wild Wings, got into an altercation the night before with a coworker. Then on Sunday, Parks mistook a customer on the patio for the coworker with whom he fought.
Police say a silver BMW picked up Parks who fired about six shots as the car drove off.
No one was injured.
Officers found Parks and arrested him a short time later. He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on $200,000 bond for shooting into a dwelling.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. Call the Oxford Police Department at (662) 232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477 if you have information.
