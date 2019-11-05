Police: 1 dead in fatal crash involving UPS freight truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to the scene of a crash on Monday night around 10 p.m. where a driver was found dead after colliding with a UPS freight truck in Bartlett.
Police say the UPS driver was driving north on Thomas Street when he saw a vehicle coming towards him at high rate of speed. He told police he attempted to avoid the vehicle, but the driver was going too fast. The driver struck the front of the right passenger side of the UPS truck and was pronounced dead on the scene.
A witness also reported that the deceased driver was driving extremely fast when the crash occurred. Memphis Police Department says the UPS driver was signaled by a green light at the time of the crash.
No charges have been filed in relation to the crash.
No further information is available at this time.
