Repeat sex offender sentenced to 30 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man will spend the next three decades behind bars after being convicted of aggravated sexual battery involving a young girl.
Tarvis Weatherly, 42, was convicted in August of the 2016 assault of a 9-year-old girl.
Prosecutors call Weatherly a career criminal with convictions for aggravated rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated robbery and property theft. He was already on the Sex Offender Registry before his latest conviction.
Weatherly was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
