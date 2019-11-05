Shelby County inmate on the run after stealing county vehicle from penal farm, corrections division says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County authorities are searching for an inmate who they say took off from the penal farm Tuesday afternoon in a county vehicle.
According to the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 41-year-old Samuel Bridges stole a Corrections employee’s 2014 white Ford E-350 cargo van while at a work site around 2 p.m.
SCDC says Bridges hit the employee with the van as he drove away. The employee was not seriously injured.
Bridges was less than two months into a two-year sentence for property theft. He’s described as white, 6 feet 3 inches tall and 210 pounds with a fair complexion and a light beard.
The stolen van has a license number of 7894-GB and asset number 133742 on the side of the van. The Shelby County seal is also visible on both sides of the van.
Bridges was last seen leaving the driveway on Mullins Station Road heading northbound on Sycamore View.
