St. Jude breaks ground on 2020 Dream Home

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Lakeland is once again the spot for St. Jude’s latest Dream Home.
Organizers broke ground Tuesday at the spot of the soon-to-be home, and this year they are hoping for more ticket buyers than ever.
Something special is happening off Highway 70 in Lakeland. A lot in the Kensington Manor subdivision is the future address of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.
“My involvement every year is to get this house built on time, which means beg, plead, borrow from all my subs and suppliers and say it’s here again, we have to raise some money," Southern Serenity Homes Co-Owner Greg Bridgers said.
Once again Southern Serenity is back building the home. The Dream Home is in Lakeland for the second year in a row.
“Last year Lakeland wrapped their arms around the Dream Home,” Chair of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Susan Aguillard said. “Everyone is excited to be in Lakeland. The location is wonderful.”
This year more people will get a chance to win the home -- 15,000 chances. That’s the most tickets ever made available for the local Dream Home campaign.
“It’s a 500-ticket increase from last year,” Bridgers said. “Last year was a 500-ticket increase from the year before.”
That means more money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“St. Jude is starting to expand and make huge strides,” Aguillard said. “It really helps St. Jude obtain the materials and personnel.”
Organizers said whoever wins the Dream Home will have quite a beauty on their hands.
You can start reserving tickets in March and tours starting in May. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is June 28, 2020.
