Studio on the Square announces renovations, new Indie Memphis Cinema

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Indie Memphis and Malco Studios Inc. are teaming up to bring an Indie Memphis Cinema to Midtown, according to the Memphis Business Journal.
The new development comes along with renovations to the Studio on the Square complex. The area will feature a kitchen, a new bar and a patio. All auditoriums are also being upgraded to include more seating and new audio visual technology.
Indie Memphis is expected to be an “arthouse-style cinema” and will be open year-round, seven days a week!
The new cinema will keep the tradition of the festival by showing true Indie films and will make past films available for those who may not have caught them during their one-time showing.
Memphis Business Journal says, Indie Memphis will be lighting up the big screen in early 2020 after renovations are projected to be completed.
