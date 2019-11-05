Sunshine and warmer for the afternoon

Clouds are finally giving way to some sunshine with temperatures pushing into the low 60s this afternoon. Winds will NE at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds by sunset. Highs will reach the upper 60s. Clouds will thicken up with rain moving into the area Wednesday night with lows in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: A cold front will move through with showers linger through afternoon in spots. Rain will move out by 7 pm Thursday. Highs will reach upper 50s. Low temperatures will drop to the low 30s on Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Clouds could linger early then partly cloudy with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 20s Friday night and upper 30s Saturday night. We are not expecting any rain to impact weekend plans. Another shot of colder air will arrive early next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
