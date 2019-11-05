Suspect wanted for questioning in recent Southaven credit card theft

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police is looking for a suspect wanted for questioning in a recent auto burglary & credit card fraud case.
Police say that someone burglarized a vehicle on Monday around 11 a.m. at Desoto Athletic Club. The suspect took credit cards and other items. The stolen credit card was used at Walmart in Southaven, Horn Lake and Memphis.
If anyone recognizes this person or has information about this crime, call the Southaven Police at 662-393-8652
