Wiseman to make U of M debut in Tigers Basketball Opener Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 14th Ranked Memphis Tigers will finally hit the hardwood with the player everybody’s been waiting to see on the court.
Prized #1 Recruit James Wiseman is pronounced ready to go for Tuesday night’s regular season opener against South Carolina State at FedExForum.
The former East High star missed both pre-season exhibition games with a sprained ankle. He also missed the U of M’s Games in the Bahamas over the Summer with a shoulder issue.
U of M Head Coach Penny Hardaway is relieved his best big man is back.
“I had a lot of concerns and James erased a large part of those concerns," said Hardaway. "No, seriously, it was like, man, y’know, it was going to be little different early, and then James came back and I’m like, I’m OK now. But, that’s how it is , though. He makes everybody’s life better, and everybody’s job a little easier.”
“It’s gone change a lot. It’ll be a lot more blocked shots. A lot more dunks. He do a lot, he changes everything. He’s a big piece of the team and having him back gone help us out a lot," said Freshman Forward D.J. Jeffries.
Hardaway also says Freshman Point Guard Damion Baugh has recovered from concussion protocol and will start in the opener as well.
