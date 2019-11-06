Coldest air of the season & more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures are going to take a tumble tomorrow but this will only be the first round of cold air that that will affect our weather.
Let’s start with the cold front that will track through tomorrow. It will bring rain and the warmest temperatures (upper 50s) will be felt early in the day...
then temperatures will fall by the afternoon and it will be windy which will make it feel colder.
The second cold front will be the one that will bring the COLDEST air of the season so far. On top of the unusually cold temperatures that will arrive Monday night, models are now showing the chance of wintry weather Monday night.
Now don’t go getting the sleds out or planning that snow day, it’s just one model run and things can change as we all know. Despite what you may be hearing, it is way too early to call. We will monitor and bring you the latest...stay tuned!
Back to what we know for sure. Lows will fall into the upper 20s Monday night and we may not even get out of the 30s for highs on Tuesday! Yikes!
The next 6 to 10 days could stay below average.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.