College football poll finds U of M Tigers in the rankings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Football Team comes in 21st in the first College Football Playoff Poll of the Season.
The U of M is one of four American Athletic Conference teams in the college football poll. That’s more than the Pac-12 and the ACC.
College Football Playoff Ranking:
1. Ohio State (8-0)
2. LSU (8-0)
3. Alabama (8-0)
4. Penn State (8-0)
5. Clemson (8-0)
6. Georgia (7-1)
7. Oregon (8-1)
8. Utah (8-1)
9. Oklahoma (7-1)
10. Florida (7-2)
11. Auburn (7-2)
12. Baylor (8-0)
13. Wisconsin (6-2)
14. Michigan (7-2)
15. Notre Dame (6-2)
16. Kansas State (6-2)
17. Minnesota (8-0)
18. Iowa (6-2)
19. Wake Forest (7-1)
20. Cincinnati (7-1)
21. Memphis (8-1)
22. Boise State (7-1)
23. Oklahoma State (6-3)
24. Navy (7-1)
25. SMU (8-1)
