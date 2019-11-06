College football poll finds U of M Tigers in the rankings

By Jarvis Greer | November 6, 2019 at 8:50 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 9:10 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Football Team comes in 21st in the first College Football Playoff Poll of the Season.

The U of M is one of four American Athletic Conference teams in the college football poll. That’s more than the Pac-12 and the ACC.

College Football Playoff Ranking:

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. LSU (8-0)

3. Alabama (8-0)

4. Penn State (8-0)

5. Clemson (8-0)

6. Georgia (7-1)

7. Oregon (8-1)

8. Utah (8-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Florida (7-2)

11. Auburn (7-2)

12. Baylor (8-0)

13. Wisconsin (6-2)

14. Michigan (7-2)

15. Notre Dame (6-2)

16. Kansas State (6-2)

17. Minnesota (8-0)

18. Iowa (6-2)

19. Wake Forest (7-1)

20. Cincinnati (7-1)

21. Memphis (8-1)

22. Boise State (7-1)

23. Oklahoma State (6-3)

24. Navy (7-1)

25. SMU (8-1)

