DECISION 2019: Tate Reeves wins election for Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Tate Reeves won Tuesday night’s election for Mississippi governor.
The Associated Press called the race around 10:30 p.m.
He took the stage roughly 15 minutes later, thanking supporters and even offering a job well done to his challenger, Democrat Jim Hood, for his multiple years of public service.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Reeves days before the election.
Reeves is promising investments in education for both teachers and students.
Jim Hood also took the stage at his campaign party, shortly after AP called the race, to thank his supporters.
He wished Reeves well and pledged to work with the Republicans elected Tuesday night during the remainder of his term.
While this was not the result that the Hood campaign had hoped for, WMC Action News 5 political analyst Mike Nelson says Hood did run about as good a campaign that a Democrat in Mississippi in 2019 could run.
