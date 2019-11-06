Escaped Shelby County inmate captured after stealing county vehicle from penal farm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies have captured an escaped inmate who’s accused of running from the penal farm Tuesday afternoon in a county vehicle.
According to the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 41-year-old Samuel Bridges stole a Corrections employee’s 2014 white Ford E-350 cargo van while at a work site around 2 p.m.
SCDC says Bridges hit the employee with the van as he drove away. The employee was not seriously injured.
Bridges was less than two months into a two-year sentence for property theft.
