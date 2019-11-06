Germantown bans single-use apartment buildings

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of discussion, the Germantown planning commission has voted to ban standalone, single-use apartments.
This means the only way developers can build apartments in the city is by building a mixed-use development, or apartment buildings that include retail or office space, like the Carrefour at Kirby Woods.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the planning commission also approved an addition of 320 apartments for the Carrefour project.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.