Man charged in alleged attempted murder investigation, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A previously convicted 28-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he shot a man on Oct. 29 on Townes Avenue.
MPD says Adrian Stampley was identified on Tuesday as the suspect in the alleged shooting of the victim.
When officers arrived on the scene the victim was located with gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit. Following the incident the victim was taken to the hospital suffering from broken bones and stomach and colon damage. Police say, he has gone through three surgeries.
The victim told police Stampley was looking for him because the victim was arrested with drugs that Stampley gave him. The affidavit says Stampley believed the victim told police where he got the drugs.
Once in custody, police say Stampley admitted to knowing the victim from a prior incident in 2016.
Stampley was previously convicted in 2016 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sale, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a dangerous felony. He was sentenced to six years.
He is now charged with attempted first-degree attempted murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.
