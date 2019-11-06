Massive beehive removed from National Civil Rights Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum had some temporary visitors removed -- 35,000 bees. While they’re clearly a nuisance, the museum with the help of a certain bee whisperer is helping give the hive new life.
The buzzing at NCRM was nestled between a window and the roof in the back of the museum.
“It was outside the building,” NCRM Director of Operations Sherryl Tucker said. “It was external. There are a lot of persons of course who walk in the Downtown area. So, there was some concern with the large number of bees we saw.”
Tucker noticed swarms of bees this summer. She called Beekeeper David Glover who calls himself the Bartlett Bee Whisperer. He told her summer was a dangerous time to remove the hive because it's when the bees are most active.
So, this week was the time for removal.
“We removed about seven gallons of honey,” Glover said.
The honey isn’t the only sweet thing about this. Glover said he’s taking the bees to Ark Farms, a camp for at risk youth in Shelby County.
“[NCRM] could’ve used pesticides, killed them, destroyed them, but what the National Civil Rights Museum is allowing us to do is bring new life to this colony by taking them to a farm who needs them,” Glover said.
Every bee saved is good for all of us. Glover said we lose about 30 percent of our bee population a year due to things like deadly mites and starvation. The critical need to save bees is something Tucker didn’t know about, and in the end this all aligns with the museum’s mission.
“We thought we had a problem, we had a challenge, we reached out and we found that challenge was beneficial to us and to others so we’re excited about that,” Tucker said.
All the bees were expected to be moved by Wednesday afternoon.
